Tom Waits and Iggy Pop to co-host BBC radio show

Waits joins Pop for his BBC Radio 6 Music show in December

By Michael Bonner

Tom Waits is to co-host Iggy Pop‘s BBC Radio 6 Music show on Sunday, December 3.

The show will air on Pop’s regular slot, so gather round the wireless at 4pm UK time on Sunday, December 3.

We learn from the announcement that “in between records, the pair share stories, including how Tom once hitched a ride with Eden Ahbez, the songwriter who composed ‘Nature Boy’, and how Iggy once came across Captain Beefheart eating breakfast in L.A. but was wise enough not to disturb him.”

Swordfishtrombones, Rain Dogs and Franks Wild Years – Waits’ spectacular run of albums, released on Island Records between 1983 and 1993 – have been newly remastered from the original tapes and are available now on vinyl and CD via Island/UMe.

