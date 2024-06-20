Thurston Moore shares new track, “Sans Limites”

Thurston Moore has shared a new track, “Sans Limites“, taken from his new studio album, Flow Critical Lucidity.

THE NEW UNCUT COMES WITH A FREE, ULTRA-COLLECTABLE JOHN LENNON CD – ORDER A COPY HERE

You can hear “Sans Limites” below.

Advertisement

Flow Critical Lucidity will be released on Moore’s Daydream Library Series record label on September 20.

The album was arranged at La Becque in Switzerland and recorded at Total Refreshment Studios in London in 2022, and mixed at Hermitage Studios in London with Margo Broom in 2023.

The musicians are:

Advertisement

Vocals, Guitar: Thurston Moore

Bass: Deb Googe

Electronics: Jon Leidecker

Piano, organ, guitar, glockenspiel: James Sedwards

Percussion: Jem Doulton

Backing vocals: Laetitia Sadier on “Sans Limites”

Lyrics: Radieux Radio, except “Shadow”

The tracklisting is:

New In Town

Sans Limites

Shadow

Hypnogram

We Get High

Rewilding

The Diver

(Bonus Track Included On A Clear Flexi Disc) – “Isadora (Bedazzled Mix)”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.