Throwing Muses have announced details of their new album, Moonlight Concessions, which is released on March 14 via Fire Records.
Throwing Muses have announced details of their new album, Moonlight Concessions, which is released on March 14 via Fire Records.
They’ve released a new track from the album, “Summer Of Love” which you can hear below.
THE FEBRUARY 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT, STARRING THE BAND, THE YARDBIRDS, SHARON VAN ETTEN, KEITH RICHARDS, THE VERVE, ASWAD AND MORE IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW
The album announcement follows the release last November of “Drugstore Drastic“, which accompanied UK and EU tour dates.
Moonlight Concessions was produced by Kristin Hersh at Steve Rizzo’s Stable Sound Studio in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. The album can be pre-ordered here.
The tracklisting for Moonlight Concessions is:
Summer Of Love
South Coast
Theremini
Libretto
Albatross
Sally’s Beauty
Drugstore Drastic
You’re Clouds
Moonlight Concessions
A companion album, Moonlight Confessions, is available to pre-order from Rough Trade.