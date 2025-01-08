Throwing Muses have announced details of their new album, Moonlight Concessions, which is released on March 14 via Fire Records.

They’ve released a new track from the album, “Summer Of Love” which you can hear below.

Advertisement

THE FEBRUARY 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT, STARRING THE BAND, THE YARDBIRDS, SHARON VAN ETTEN, KEITH RICHARDS, THE VERVE, ASWAD AND MORE IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW

The album announcement follows the release last November of “Drugstore Drastic“, which accompanied UK and EU tour dates.

Moonlight Concessions was produced by Kristin Hersh at Steve Rizzo’s Stable Sound Studio in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. The album can be pre-ordered here.

Advertisement

The tracklisting for Moonlight Concessions is:

Summer Of Love

South Coast

Theremini

Libretto

Albatross

Sally’s Beauty

Drugstore Drastic

You’re Clouds

Moonlight Concessions

A companion album, Moonlight Confessions, is available to pre-order from Rough Trade.