Throwing Muses return with new single “Drugstore Drastic“, out today on Fire Records, with an extensive 2025 UK and EU Spring/Summer tour on sale now.
“Drugstore Drastic” follows the Muses 2020 album Sun Racket and is the first salvo from a batch of new material due to come next year.
Meanwhile, Throwing Muses tour:
May 12: Blå, Oslo, Norway
May 13: Vega Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark
May 14: Lido, Berlin, Germany
May 15: Gebaude 9, Cologne, Germany
May 17: Waterfront, Norwich, UK
May 18: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
May 19: The Cluny, Newcastle, UK
May 20: The Garage, Glasgow, UK
May 21: Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland
May 22: Roisin Dubh, Galway, Ireland
May 23: Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland
May 24: Academy 2, Manchester, UK
May 25: Bearded Theory, Derbyshire, UK
May 26: The Fleece, Bristol, UK
May 27: Electric Ballroom, London
May 28: White Rock Studio, Hastings, UK
May 29: Chalk, Brighton, UK
May 30: Cactus Club, Bruges, Belgium
May 31: La Marberie, Paris, France
June 2: The Chelsea, Vienna, Austria
June 3: Strom, Munich, Germany
June 4: Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy
June 5: Molotov, Marseille, France