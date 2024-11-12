Throwing Muses return with new single “Drugstore Drastic“, out today on Fire Records, with an extensive 2025 UK and EU Spring/Summer tour on sale now.

Drugstore Drastic” follows the Muses 2020 album Sun Racket and is the first salvo from a batch of new material due to come next year.

Meanwhile, Throwing Muses tour:

May 12: Blå, Oslo, Norway 
May 13: Vega Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark 
May 14: Lido, Berlin, Germany 
May 15: Gebaude 9, Cologne, Germany 
May 17: Waterfront, Norwich, UK 
May 18: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK 
May 19: The Cluny, Newcastle, UK 
May 20: The Garage, Glasgow, UK 
May 21: Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland 
May 22: Roisin Dubh, Galway, Ireland 
May 23: Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland 
May 24: Academy 2, Manchester, UK 
May 25: Bearded Theory, Derbyshire, UK 
May 26: The Fleece, Bristol, UK 
May 27: Electric Ballroom, London 
May 28: White Rock Studio, Hastings, UK 
May 29: Chalk, Brighton, UK 
May 30: Cactus Club, Bruges, Belgium 
May 31: La Marberie, Paris, France 
June 2: The Chelsea, Vienna, Austria 
June 3: Strom, Munich, Germany 
June 4: Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy 
June 5: Molotov, Marseille, France 