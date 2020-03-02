Thom Yorke to support Massive Attack at All Points East

Thom Yorke has been confirmed to play All Points East in London’s Victoria Park on May 24, as main support to Massive Attack.

Unlike his current electronic-focused Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes shows where Yorke is accompanied by Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barr, his All Points East set will be a solo piano affair. As well as his solo material, the press release promises he will perform songs from Radiohead’s catalogue “in a never-seen-before way”.

Alfa Mist and Jacques Greene have also been added to the bill on May 24, which already includes Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Sevdaliza, Fatoumata Diawara, TNGHT, Gaika, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor.

Tickets are available now via the All Points East website.