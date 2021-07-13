Thom Yorke releases slowed-down remix of Radiohead’s “Creep”

Thom Yorke has officially released a remix of Radiohead’s “Creep” that he produced for a Japanese fashion show earlier this year.

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut

“Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)” sees Yorke slow down the acoustic version of the track significantly, stretching it out from just under four minutes to nine minutes, and add synths.

The track arrives with a music video animated by Jun Takahashi. Listen to the remix below:

Advertisement

The “Very 2021” remix of “Creep” was first premiered during Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER 2020-2021 autumn/winter collection Creep Very back in March.

Earlier this year, Yorke debuted a new project, The Smile, along with Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. The singer also said it’s “a collaboration with Nigel Godrich,” Radiohead’s long-term producer. The three-piece performed for the first time at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream in May.