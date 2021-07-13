Subscribe
News

Thom Yorke releases slowed-down remix of Radiohead’s “Creep”

Yorke stretches the track out from just under four minutes to nine minutes

By Patrick Clarke
Thom Yorke Creep remix
Thom Yorke. CREDIT: Rich Fury/Getty Images.

Trending Now

Thom Yorke has officially released a remix of Radiohead’s “Creep” that he produced for a Japanese fashion show earlier this year.

“Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)” sees Yorke slow down the acoustic version of the track significantly, stretching it out from just under four minutes to nine minutes, and add synths.

The track arrives with a music video animated by Jun Takahashi. Listen to the remix below:

Advertisement

The “Very 2021” remix of “Creep” was first premiered during Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER 2020-2021 autumn/winter collection Creep Very back in March.

Earlier this year, Yorke debuted a new project, The Smile, along with Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. The singer also said it’s “a collaboration with Nigel Godrich,” Radiohead’s long-term producer. The three-piece performed for the first time at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream in May.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Nirvana, Paul McCartney, Amy Winehouse, Altın Gün, Sly Stone, Grateful Dead, The Jam, Will Sergeant, Rodney Crowell, Sparks, Rodrigo Amarante, Lump, Jakob Dylan and PJ Harvey
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More