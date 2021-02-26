Subscribe
The Who Sell Out super deluxe boxset unveiled

Hear three of Pete Townshend's previously unreleased home demos now

By Sam Richards

The Who have revealed details of their mammoth The Who Sell Out super deluxe edition, due for release via UMC/Polydor on April 23.

It features 112 tracks across five CDs and two 7″ singles – 46 of which are previously unreleased, including 14 unheard Pete Townshend demos: hear “Pictures Of Lily”, “Kids! Do You Want Kids” and “Odorono” below:

The super deluxe edition also comes with an 80-page full-colour book – including rare period photos, memorabilia, track by track annotation and new sleevenotes by Pete Townshend – plus nine posters and inserts, including replicas of The Who posters, flyers and newsletters from 1967.

The Who Sell Out will also be reissued in a 2xLP deluxe (stereo) vinyl version, featuring the original album and highlights from box set; a 2xLP deluxe (mono) vinyl version pressed on coloured vinyl; a 2xCD edition; and a variety of digital formats.

Check out the full tracklistings and pre-order here.

Of course, you can read much more about The Who Sell Out in the latest issue of Uncut, which features an exclusive interview with Pete Townshendorder a copy here.

