The Watersons’ Frost And Fire: A Calendar Of Ritual And Magical Songs to be reissued

The Watersons‘ ageless Frost And Fire: A Calendar Of Ritual And Magical Songs is being re-released by Topic Records on October 28.

It’s coming as a remastered vinyl pressing cut at 45rpm, while the sleeve is a replica of the original (with minor adaptations for 2022), including the original sleevenotes by folklorist, A.L. Lloyd.

Originally released in 1965, Frost And Fire has become one of English folk music’s essential recordings. Meanwhile, the Watersons – Norma, Mike and Lal Waterson and their cousin, John Harrison – assumed the status of folk royalty.

Frost And Fire is available to pre-order here.

Should you need it, the tracklisting for Frost And Fire is:

Side A

Here We Come A-Wassailing

The Derby Ram

Jolly Old Hawk

Pace-Egging Song

Seven Virgins Or The Leaves Of Life

The Holly Bears A Berry

Hal-An-Tow

Side B

Earsdon Sword Dance Song

John Barleycorn

Harvest Song: We Gets Up In The Morn

Souling Song

Christmas Is Now Drawing Near At Hand

Herod And The Cock

Wassail Song