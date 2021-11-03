The War On Drugs debut two tracks from ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ in Tiny Desk Concert

The War On Drugs are the latest band to link up with NPR for its Tiny Desk series, playing a four-track set of cuts from their just-released fifth album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore.

In addition to the title track and “Change” – both of which served as pre-release singles for the record – the band performed “Old Skin” and “I Don’t Wanna Wait”, marking the first time the latter had been played live in public (the aforementioned title track also had its live debut in the session).

As all Tiny Desk sessions have been since COVID-19 broke out, The War On Drugs’ set was performed remotely. The band opted to play it from their own studio in Burbank, California, surrounded by a swathe of recording gear. It’s a distinctly intimate performance from the band, who are used to having their sound ring out in sprawling theatres.

Take a look at The War On Drugs’ full Tiny Desk (Home) set below:

I Don’t Live Here Anymore was released last Friday (October 29) via Atlantic. Opening track “Living Proof” was also released as a single, with the band debuting it live on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert back in September.