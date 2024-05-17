The The announce new studio album, Ensoulment

The The return with Ensoulment, their first new studio album since 2000’s NakedSelf.

Ensoulment is set for release through Cineola / earMUSIC on September 6, 2024.

You can hear the first single, “Cognitive Dissident“, below.

Joining Matt Johnson are James Eller (bass), DC Collard (keyboards), Earl Harvin (drums) and Barrie Cadogan (lead guitar) – and co-producer and engineer Warne Livesey, who previously worked on Infected (1986) and Mind Bomb (1989).

Additional performances include Gillian Glover (backing vocals), Terry Edwards (horns), Sonya Cullingford (fiddle) and Danny Cummings (percussion).

Ensoulment features previously unpublished artwork by Johnson’s late brother Andy, (aka artist Andy Dog).

The track listing of Ensoulment is:

1. Cognitive Dissident

2. Some Days I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake

3. Zen & The Art Of Dating

4. Kissing The Ring Of POTUS

5. Life After Life

6. I Want To Wake Up With You

7. Down By The Frozen River

8. Risin’ Above The Need

9. Linoleum Smooth To The Stockinged Foot

10. Where Do We Go When We Die?

11. I Hope You Remember (the things I can’t forget)

12. A Rainy Day In May



The album will be available as a Limited CD Hardcover Mediabook, CD Jewelcase, Black 2LP Gatefold and Ltd. Crystal Clear 2LP Gatefold. Further exclusive formats will be available in the official album store.