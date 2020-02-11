The Strokes announce new album, The New Abnormal

The Strokes’ new album will be released on April 10, according to lead singer Julian Casablancas.
He made the announcement from the stage at a Bernie Sanders concert rally in Durham, New Hampshire, after the band had debuted a couple more songs from the album. It’s believed to be called The New Abnormal, after The Strokes tweeted artwork bearing that name last week.
Watch The Strokes play new song “Bad Decisions” below:
UPDATE: The Strokes have now confirmed the April 10 release of The New Abnormal – which was produced by Rick Rubin – and shared an official video for “At The Door”. Watch below:
They have also announced a short tour for later this month, including a date at London’s Roundhouse on February 19:
14 February Berlin, DE Columbiahalle
18 February Paris, FR Olympia
19 February London, UK The Roundhouse
24 February Belfast, UK Waterfront Hall
5 March Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
9 March Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
14 March Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Tickets go on general sale at 1pm on Friday (February 14) but you can gain access to a pre-sale by pre-ordering The New Abnormal here.