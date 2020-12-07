The Royal Mint unveils new David Bowie coin

The Royal Mint has unveiled a new David Bowie coin, as part of its Music Legends series. Bowie is the third musical act to be commemorated in such a way, after Queen and Elton John.

The coin features an image of Berlin-era Bowie, adorned with an Aladdin Sane lightning bolt.

The regular uncirculated £5 coin comes in four different editions. There are also limited silver and gold editions, with the 1oz gold coin retailing at £2,425.

Naturally, The Royal Mint launched the coin by sending one into space:

There was only one way to launch the commemorative coin celebrating @DavidBowieReal's intergalactic legacy and career – by sending the first UK coin into space! Discover a coin for a British music legend that is out of this world – literally!: https://t.co/Bk5aGLGvum pic.twitter.com/pUkbsmAQeO — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) December 7, 2020

