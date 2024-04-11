The Other Two reissue their debut album, The Other Two & You

DAVID BOWIE IS ON THE COVER OF THE LATEST UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

The Other Two – aka New Order‘s Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert – reissue their debut album, The Other Two & You, on streaming platforms, CD and, for the first time in 30 years on vinyl, from May 31 on London Records.

Stephen and Gillian say, “Is it really 31 years since this was first released? It doesn’t seem that long ago, but that’s old age for you. We’re both very excited that this album (our first attempt at the pop solo spin off malarkey) is getting another outing. This time with added vinyl connoisseur appeal and remixed sleeve artwork.”

You can pre-order here.

The 2024 reissue contains a previously unreleased version of ‘Innocence’ from Love To Infinity on both CD and Vinyl.

You can listen to a previously unreleased remix of “Innocence” from Love To Infinity.

The tracklisting for The Other Two & You is:

CD

Tasty Fish

The Greatest Thing

Selfish

Movin’ On

Ninth Configuration

Feel This Love

Spirit Level

Night Voice

Innocence (Love To Infinity 7″ Remix) *different version to the original

Loved It (The Other Track)

Vinyl

Side One

Tasty Fish

The Greatest Thing

Selfish

Movin’ On

Ninth Configuration

Side Two

Feel This Love

Spirit Level

Night Voice

Innocence (Love To Infinity 7″ Remix) *different version to the original

Loved It (The Other Track) *CD only originally