The Other Two reissue their debut album, The Other Two & You

The Other Two – aka New Order‘s Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert – reissue their debut album, The Other Two & You, on streaming platforms, CD and, for the first time in 30 years on vinyl, from May 31 on London Records.
Stephen and Gillian say, “Is it really 31 years since this was first released? It doesn’t seem that long ago, but that’s old age for you. We’re both very excited that this album (our first attempt at the pop solo spin off malarkey) is getting another outing. This time with added vinyl connoisseur appeal and remixed sleeve artwork.”
The 2024 reissue contains a previously unreleased version of ‘Innocence’ from Love To Infinity on both CD and Vinyl.
You can listen to a previously unreleased remix of “Innocence” from Love To Infinity.
The tracklisting for The Other Two & You is:
CD
Tasty Fish
The Greatest Thing
Selfish
Movin’ On
Ninth Configuration
Feel This Love
Spirit Level
Night Voice
Innocence (Love To Infinity 7″ Remix) *different version to the original
Loved It (The Other Track)
Vinyl
Side One
Tasty Fish
The Greatest Thing
Selfish
Movin’ On
Ninth Configuration
Side Two
Feel This Love
Spirit Level
Night Voice
Innocence (Love To Infinity 7″ Remix) *different version to the original
Loved It (The Other Track) *CD only originally