The National have announced two new London shows, at the O2 Academy Brixton on June 1 and 2.

The dates are billed on the poster as “two nights only, two unique shows”. No other details have been revealed as yet, although the band previously announced that they would play “two unique shows” at May’s Homecoming festival in Cincinatti to celebrate the tenth anniversary of High Violet.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (24 January) at 10am from here.