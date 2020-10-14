Subscribe
News

The Kinks unveil 50th Anniversary editions of Lola Versus Powerman

Hear unreleased medley/remix "The Follower - Any Time 2020" now

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesUncut - 0

John Lennon remembered by Yoko Ono: “We were in love desperately”

From the Uncut archives, Yoko Ono recalls their relationship
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Ride on the creation of all their albums: “It’s a hell of a thing to be inside”

Taken from Uncut's September 2019 issue It’s been five years since Ride reformed, and according to guitarist and vocalist Mark...
Read more
AlbumSharon O'Connell - 0

Thurston Moore – By The Fire

Veteran adventurer leans on love and hope in his solo seventh
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Matt Berninger: “I’d love to be able to rebrand myself, but I can’t”

The National frontman unveils his new solo album in the latest issue of Uncut
Read more

The Kinks will reissue their 1970 concept album Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One in multiple formats on December 11 via BMG.

The newly remastered album will come in 1xLP, 1xCD, 2xCD and digital formats, as well as a limited edition deluxe 10” book pack containing a 60-page book, three CDs, two 7” singles and four colour prints.

Among the bonus tracks is a new Ray Davies remix / medley of “Any Time”, entitled “The Follower – Any Time 2020”. Listen below:

Advertisement

Originally written as a possible B-side for “Apeman”, the track includes previously unreleased versions and excerpts of several tracks from the Lola album as well as added spoken word and sound effects. Says Davies: “I saw a way of making this unreleased 1970s track connect to an audience in 2020. I also saw a way of showing that music can time-travel, that memory is instantaneous and therefore can join us in the ‘now’. I put this together as something surreal then realised that it was really happening. The song has found its place – after its 50th birthday!”

Check out the full contents of the various editions and pre-order here.

Dave Davies appears in the new issue of Uncut, talking about some of his favourite and most influential records – order your copy here!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Read More
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.