Listen to The Cure’s Robert Smith remix his collaborative track with Chvrches, “How Not To Drown”

The Cure frontman Robert Smith has delivered a new remix of his recently-released collaboration with Chvrches, “How Not To Drown”.

The sprawling remix, which reaches over seven minutes in length, strips back most of the original’s explosive production.

“How Not To Drown” is the second single from Chvrches‘ imminent fourth album, Screen Violence, due out in August 27.

Listen to Smith’s remix of the song below:

Outside of his collaboration with Chvrches, Smith revealed towards the end of 2020 that he had spent the year working on both The Cure’s new album – set to be their first since 2008’s 4:13 Dream – as well as a solo “noise album”.

Smith has also recently said that The Cure’s next album could be their last: “The new Cure stuff is very emotional. It’s 10 years of life distilled into a couple of hours of intense stuff.

“And I can’t think we’ll ever do anything else. I definitely can’t do this again.”