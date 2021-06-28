Subscribe
News

Listen to The Cure’s Robert Smith remix his collaborative track with Chvrches, “How Not To Drown”

Smith featured on the original track by Chvrches, taken from their forthcoming album Screen Violence

By Jackson Langford
Robert Smith and Lauren Mayberry
Robert Smith and Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches. CREDIT: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Trending Now

The Cure frontman Robert Smith has delivered a new remix of his recently-released collaboration with Chvrches, “How Not To Drown”.

The sprawling remix, which reaches over seven minutes in length, strips back most of the original’s explosive production.

“How Not To Drown” is the second single from Chvrches‘ imminent fourth album, Screen Violence, due out in August 27.

Advertisement

Listen to Smith’s remix of the song below:

Outside of his collaboration with Chvrches, Smith revealed towards the end of 2020 that he had spent the year working on both The Cure’s new album – set to be their first since 2008’s 4:13 Dream – as well as a solo “noise album”.

Smith has also recently said that The Cure’s next album could be their last: “The new Cure stuff is very emotional. It’s 10 years of life distilled into a couple of hours of intense stuff.

“And I can’t think we’ll ever do anything else. I definitely can’t do this again.”

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Nirvana, Paul McCartney, Amy Winehouse, Altın Gün, Sly Stone, Grateful Dead, The Jam, Will Sergeant, Rodney Crowell, Sparks, Rodrigo Amarante, Lump, Jakob Dylan and PJ Harvey
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More