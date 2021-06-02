The Cure release acclaimed CURÆTION-25 show on streaming services for first time

The Cure have released their acclaimed CURÆTION-25 performance at London’s Meltdown Festival in 2018 on streaming services for the first time.

Previously released as a DVD, the ambitious performance saw The Cure playing songs from each of the band’s 13 studio albums in chronological order, spanning their catalogue from 1979 to 2018, and then in reverse order from 2018 to 1979, as part of two symmetrical sets.

The first set was called From There To Here and saw them play one song from each of their 13 studio albums in chronological order, before ending with the recent unreleased song “It Can Never Be the Same”.

They then returned to open with “Step Into the Light” before then playing a track from each album once more, but this time in reverse chronology and ending on “Boys Don’t Cry“.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the show will stream in the US on The Coda Collection, a subscription streaming offering featuring an exclusive, curated selection of iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series via Amazon Prime Video Channels.

“This Meltdown performance is memorable for many reasons,” said The Cure’s Robert Smith.

“The format we chose gave the band a unique opportunity to illuminate and celebrate the kaleidoscopic musical trip we are all on, in a very special venue in a very special year.”

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial for The Coda Collection here.