The Cure announce 30th anniversary deluxe edition of Wish

The Cure have announced details of a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of Wish.

Their ninth studio album, Wish became the band’s best-selling album, reaching No 1 in the UK and No 2 in America, and yielding one of their most beloved singles, “Friday I’m In Love”.

The new deluxe 3CD 45-track edition of Wish includes 24 previously unreleased tracks and four more that are new to CD and digital. It’s due for release on October 7 on 3CD, 2LP, 1 CD and digitally via UMC/Fiction/Polydor. You can pre-order a copy by clicking here.

CD1 contains the original Wish album newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

The second disc features 21 previously unreleased demos, including four studio vocal demos from 1990 and seventeen instrumental demos from 1991, nine of which are previously unreleased songs.

The third CD in the set features the four tracks from the mail-order only cassette Lost Wishes released in 1993, which have never appeared on CD or digitally. “Uyea Sound” from that cassette can be heard as a digital single now:

The tracklisting for the deluxe edition is:

CD1 Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

01: Open (6:51)

02: High (3:37)

03: Apart (6:38)

04: From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05: Wendy Time (5:13)

06: Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07: Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08: Trust (5:32)

09: A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10: Cut (5:55)

11: To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12: End (6:45)

CD2 Demos – All previously unreleased versions

*Unreleased track.

01: The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

02: Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away” (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]

03: A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]

04: Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]

05: This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7″]

06: Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12″]

07: To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]

08: Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]

09: T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40) *

10: Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20) *

11: Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48) *

12: T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14) *

13: Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12″]

14: A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12″]

15: Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7″]

16: Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]

17: Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26) *

18: T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17) *

19: Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41) *

20: Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10) *

21: Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35) *

CD3: ’Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased

*Unreleased track **Unreleased version

01: Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

02: Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

03: Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

04: The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

05: A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47) *

06: From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36) **

07: Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12″]

08: High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12″]

09: Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)

10: Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12″]

11: A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12″]

12: End [Paris Live 92] (8:38) **

WISH 2LP Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

Vinyl cut by Milles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

A1: Open (6:51)

A2: High (3:37)

A3: Apart (6:38)

B1: From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

B2: Wendy Time (5:13)

B3: Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

C1: Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

C2: Trust (5:32)

C3: A Letter To Elise (5:14)

D1: Cut (5:55)

D2: To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

D3: End (6:45)

LOST WISHES

D2C Exclusive replica cassette EP

SIDE A

01: Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28)

02: Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22)

SIDE B

03: Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47)

04: The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12)

WISH 1CD – Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

01: Open (6:51)

02: High (3:37)

03: Apart (6:38)

04: From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05: Wendy Time (5:13)

06: Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07: Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08: Trust (5:32)

09: A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10: Cut (5:55)

11: To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12: End (6:45)