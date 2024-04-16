The Cult announce 40th anniversary tour

The Cult will mark their 40th anniversary with a UK tour in the autumn, concluding at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 4.

Says the band’s Billy Duffy: “Following up from the great energy of Death Cult 8323 shows, I’m looking forward to bringing that sense of celebration of the band’s music, and the communion with our fans, to Cult 8424. CFFC. Let the ceremony commence!”

See the poster below for the full list of dates:

Tickets go on sale on Friday (April 19) at 10am BST from here.