Subscribe
Advertisement
News

The Cult announce 40th anniversary tour

Visiting 10 cities across the UK in October and November

By Sam Richards
Photo: Sam Morris/Getty Images

Trending Now

The Cult will mark their 40th anniversary with a UK tour in the autumn, concluding at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 4.

Says the band’s Billy Duffy: “Following up from the great energy of Death Cult 8323 shows, I’m looking forward to bringing that sense of celebration of the band’s music, and the communion with our fans, to Cult 8424. CFFC. Let the ceremony commence!”

See the poster below for the full list of dates:

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale on Friday (April 19) at 10am BST from here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More