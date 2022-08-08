Subscribe
News

The Comet Is Coming unveil their new album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam

Hear first single, "Code"

By Michael Bonner
Portraits by Fabrice Bourgelle. Edit and graphics by Veil Projects

Trending Now

The Comet Is Coming have announced details of their new album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam.

Due for release on September 23 via Impulse! Records, the fourth studio album from Shabaka Hutchings and his bandmates Dan Leavers (Danalogue) and Max Hallett (Betamax) was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studio.

The band have shared a first single, “Code“:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the full tracklisting for Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam is:

Code
Technicolour
Lucid Dreamer
Tokyo Nights
Pyramids
Frequency of Feeling Expansion
Angel of Darkness
Aftermath
Atomic Wave Dance
The Hammer
Mystik

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More