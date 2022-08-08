The Comet Is Coming unveil their new album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam

The Comet Is Coming have announced details of their new album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam.

Due for release on September 23 via Impulse! Records, the fourth studio album from Shabaka Hutchings and his bandmates Dan Leavers (Danalogue) and Max Hallett (Betamax) was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studio.

The band have shared a first single, “Code“:

Meanwhile, the full tracklisting for Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam is:

Code

Technicolour

Lucid Dreamer

Tokyo Nights

Pyramids

Frequency of Feeling Expansion

Angel of Darkness

Aftermath

Atomic Wave Dance

The Hammer

Mystik