The Comet Is Coming unveil their new album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam

The Comet Is Coming have announced details of their new album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam.
Due for release on September 23 via Impulse! Records, the fourth studio album from Shabaka Hutchings and his bandmates Dan Leavers (Danalogue) and Max Hallett (Betamax) was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studio.
The band have shared a first single, “Code“:
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the full tracklisting for Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam is:
Code
Technicolour
Lucid Dreamer
Tokyo Nights
Pyramids
Frequency of Feeling Expansion
Angel of Darkness
Aftermath
Atomic Wave Dance
The Hammer
Mystik