The Black Crowes announce Shake Your Money Maker deluxe reissue

The Black Crowes will reissue their classic 1990 debut Shake Your Money Maker in various permutations via UMe/American Recordings on February 26.
The 4xLP and 3xCD Super Deluxe versions include the original album, remastered; three never-before-heard studio recordings; two unreleased demos from the band’s early incarnation as Mr. Crowe’s Garden; B-sides; a 14-song unreleased concert recorded in their hometown of Atlanta, GA in December 1990; reproductions of an early Mr. Crowe’s Garden show flyer, setlist and tour laminate; a 4″ Crowes patch; and a 20-page book with liner notes by David Fricke.
Hear one of those unreleased studio recordings, “Charming Mess”, below:
A 2xCD Deluxe version features the remastered album along with the unreleased studio songs, demos, and B-sides. There will also be standard 1xCD and 1xLP versions.
Pre-order the Shake Your Money Maker reissue here and check out the tracklisting for the 4xLP Super Deluxe edition below. The accompanying tour reaches the UK and Ireland in October; tickets for that are available here.
LP 1: Shake Your Money Maker remastered
Side One:
1 Twice As Hard
2 Jealous Again
3 Sister Luck
4 Could I’ve Been So Blind
5 Seeing Things
Side Two:
1 Hard To Handle
2 Thick N’ Thin
3 She Talks To Angels
4 Struttin’ Blues
5 Stare It Cold
6 Mercy, Sweet Moan
LP 2: More Money Maker: Unreleased Songs and B-Sides
Side One:
1 Charming Mess
2 30 Days In The Hole
3 Don’t Wake Me
4 Jealous Guy
5 Waitin’ Guilty
Side Two:
1 Hard To Handle (With Horns Remix)
2 Jealous Again (Acoustic Version)
3 She Talks To Angels (Acoustic Version)
4 She Talks To Angels (Mr. Crowe’s Garden Demo)
5 Front Porch
6 Sermon (Mr. Crowe’s Garden Demo)
LP3 and 4 The Homecoming Concert: Atlanta, GA December 1990
Side One:
1 Introduction
2 Thick N’ Thin
3 You’re Wrong
4 Twice As Hard
5 Could I’ve Been So Blind
6 Seeing Things For The First Time
Side Two:
1 She Talks To Angels
2 Sister Luck
3 Hard To Handle
4 Shake ‘Em On Down/Get Back
Side Three:
1 Struttin’ Blues
2 Words You Throw Away
Side Four:
1 Stare It Cold
2 Jealous Again