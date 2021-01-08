Subscribe
News

The Black Crowes announce Shake Your Money Maker deluxe reissue

Hear the previously unreleased "Charming Mess"

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesUncut - 0

Uncut’s Best New Albums Of 2020

Counting down our 50 favourite LPs of the year
Read more
FeaturesUncut - 0

Uncut’s Best Reissues & Compilations Of 2020

Our Top 30 new old releases of the year
Read more
FeaturesUncut - 0

Graham Nash on Neil Young: “It’s incredible how prolific he was”

Young's extended musical family pick his 40 greatest songs in the new Uncut
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell

Every album reviewed, legendary archive encounters, and her 30 greatest songs
Read more

The Black Crowes will reissue their classic 1990 debut Shake Your Money Maker in various permutations via UMe/American Recordings on February 26.

The 4xLP and 3xCD Super Deluxe versions include the original album, remastered; three never-before-heard studio recordings; two unreleased demos from the band’s early incarnation as Mr. Crowe’s Garden; B-sides; a 14-song unreleased concert recorded in their hometown of Atlanta, GA in December 1990; reproductions of an early Mr. Crowe’s Garden show flyer, setlist and tour laminate; a 4″ Crowes patch; and a 20-page book with liner notes by David Fricke.

Hear one of those unreleased studio recordings, “Charming Mess”, below:

Advertisement

A 2xCD Deluxe version features the remastered album along with the unreleased studio songs, demos, and B-sides. There will also be standard 1xCD and 1xLP versions.

Pre-order the Shake Your Money Maker reissue here and check out the tracklisting for the 4xLP Super Deluxe edition below. The accompanying tour reaches the UK and Ireland in October; tickets for that are available here.

LP 1: Shake Your Money Maker remastered
Side One:
1 Twice As Hard
2 Jealous Again
3 Sister Luck
4 Could I’ve Been So Blind
5 Seeing Things

Side Two:
1 Hard To Handle
2 Thick N’ Thin
3 She Talks To Angels
4 Struttin’ Blues
5 Stare It Cold
6 Mercy, Sweet Moan

LP 2: More Money Maker: Unreleased Songs and B-Sides
Side One:
1 Charming Mess
2 30 Days In The Hole
3 Don’t Wake Me
4 Jealous Guy
5 Waitin’ Guilty

Advertisement

Side Two:
1 Hard To Handle (With Horns Remix)
2 Jealous Again (Acoustic Version)
3 She Talks To Angels (Acoustic Version)
4 She Talks To Angels (Mr. Crowe’s Garden Demo)
5 Front Porch
6 Sermon (Mr. Crowe’s Garden Demo)

LP3 and 4 The Homecoming Concert: Atlanta, GA December 1990
Side One:
1 Introduction
2 Thick N’ Thin
3 You’re Wrong
4 Twice As Hard
5 Could I’ve Been So Blind
6 Seeing Things For The First Time

Side Two:
1 She Talks To Angels
2 Sister Luck
3 Hard To Handle
4 Shake ‘Em On Down/Get Back

Side Three:
1 Struttin’ Blues
2 Words You Throw Away

Side Four:
1 Stare It Cold
2 Jealous Again

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement