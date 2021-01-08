The Black Crowes announce Shake Your Money Maker deluxe reissue

The Black Crowes will reissue their classic 1990 debut Shake Your Money Maker in various permutations via UMe/American Recordings on February 26.

The 4xLP and 3xCD Super Deluxe versions include the original album, remastered; three never-before-heard studio recordings; two unreleased demos from the band’s early incarnation as Mr. Crowe’s Garden; B-sides; a 14-song unreleased concert recorded in their hometown of Atlanta, GA in December 1990; reproductions of an early Mr. Crowe’s Garden show flyer, setlist and tour laminate; a 4″ Crowes patch; and a 20-page book with liner notes by David Fricke.

Hear one of those unreleased studio recordings, “Charming Mess”, below:

Advertisement

A 2xCD Deluxe version features the remastered album along with the unreleased studio songs, demos, and B-sides. There will also be standard 1xCD and 1xLP versions.

Pre-order the Shake Your Money Maker reissue here and check out the tracklisting for the 4xLP Super Deluxe edition below. The accompanying tour reaches the UK and Ireland in October; tickets for that are available here.

LP 1: Shake Your Money Maker remastered

Side One:

1 Twice As Hard

2 Jealous Again

3 Sister Luck

4 Could I’ve Been So Blind

5 Seeing Things

Side Two:

1 Hard To Handle

2 Thick N’ Thin

3 She Talks To Angels

4 Struttin’ Blues

5 Stare It Cold

6 Mercy, Sweet Moan

LP 2: More Money Maker: Unreleased Songs and B-Sides

Side One:

1 Charming Mess

2 30 Days In The Hole

3 Don’t Wake Me

4 Jealous Guy

5 Waitin’ Guilty

Advertisement

Side Two:

1 Hard To Handle (With Horns Remix)

2 Jealous Again (Acoustic Version)

3 She Talks To Angels (Acoustic Version)

4 She Talks To Angels (Mr. Crowe’s Garden Demo)

5 Front Porch

6 Sermon (Mr. Crowe’s Garden Demo)

LP3 and 4 The Homecoming Concert: Atlanta, GA December 1990

Side One:

1 Introduction

2 Thick N’ Thin

3 You’re Wrong

4 Twice As Hard

5 Could I’ve Been So Blind

6 Seeing Things For The First Time

Side Two:

1 She Talks To Angels

2 Sister Luck

3 Hard To Handle

4 Shake ‘Em On Down/Get Back

Side Three:

1 Struttin’ Blues

2 Words You Throw Away

Side Four:

1 Stare It Cold

2 Jealous Again