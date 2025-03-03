The Beta Band have announced details of a UK and North American tour. The shows will feature the Steve Mason (guitar / vocals), Richard Greentree (bass), John Maclean (samples / keyboard) and Robin Jones (drums).

A deluxe vinyl reissue of The Three E.P.’s is also due via Because Music on July 11 via Because Music.

The tour will be the first time the band have played together since they broke up in 2004.

In a statement, the band said: “The Beta Band, as everyone knows, is an institution, like Bedlam, or the RSPCA, and as such has its own indelible stain on the bedsheet of Western culture. It was the great John Noakes who said ‘you have to shake it out at least once every couple of decades, if you want to know what the moths did’. So with both those facts in mind, we realise the time has come to show the wall the Luminol, kill the lights and hit the UV.”

September 25 – Barrowland – GLASGOW

September 27 – O2 Academy – LEEDS

September29 – O2 Academy – BRISTOL

September 30 – Rock City – NOTTINGHAM

October 2 – Roundhouse – LONDON

October 4 – Albert Hall – MANCHESTER

October 12 – Commodore Ballroom – VANCOUVER, CA

October 14 – The Showbox – SEATTLE

October 15 – Crystal Ballroom – PORTLAND

October 17 – Regency Ballroom – SAN FRANCISCO

October 18 – The Fonda Theatre – LOS ANGELES

October 20 – Metro Music Hall – SALT LAKE CITY

October 21 – Ogden Theatre – DENVER

October 23 – Metro – CHICAGO

October 24 – St. Andrew’s Hall – DETROIT

October 25 – Danforth Music Hall – TORONTO

October 28 – 9.30 Club – WASHINGTON

October 29 – Royale Boston – BOSTON

October 30 – Union Transfer – PHILADELPHIA

November 1 – Brooklyn Steel – NEW YORK

Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale at 10am, March 5. You can sign up to the Beta Band mailing list to access pre-sale tickets – here.

General sale starts at 10am on March 7. Tickets for the UK dates will be available here. Tickets for the North American dates will be available here.