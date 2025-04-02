The cast of Sam Mendes‘ Beatles films has been announced.

Dubbed The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, the films star (l to r) Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr) and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison).

The four theatrical feature films – one from each band member’s point-of-view – will open in cinemas from April 2028.

As yet, the scriptwriter on the project is unknown.