The Beatles’ 1964 US LPs collected for new mono vinyl set

The Beatles‘ American albums originally compiled for US release between January 1964 and March 1965 are reissued on November 22 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe as The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono.

All seven albums – Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles’ Second Album, A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track), Something New, The Beatles’ Story (2LP), Beatles ’65 and The Early Beatles – have been analog cut for 180-gram audiophile vinyl from their original mono master tapes and feature replicated artwork and new four-panel inserts with essays.

The albums’ new vinyl lacquers were cut by Kevin Reeves at Nashville’s East Iris Studios. Out of print on vinyl since 1995, the seven mono albums are available now for preorder in a new eight-LP box set, with six of the titles also available individually.

To celebrate the reissue of these albums, Uncut’s November 2024 issue digs deep into The Beatles’ momentous first visit to America in 1964 – and the mania that followed as the British Invasion took hold.

The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono box set can be pre-ordered here while the separate albums can be pre-ordered below.

Meet The Beatles!

[Capitol Records: released January 20, 1964; 11 weeks at No. 1]



The Beatles’ Second Album

[Capitol Records: released April 10, 1964; five weeks at No. 1]



A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track)

[United Artists: released June 26, 1964; 14 weeks at No. 1]



Something New

[Capitol Records: released July 20, 1964; nine weeks at No. 2]



Beatles ’65

[Capitol Records: released December 15, 1964; nine weeks at No. 1]



The Early Beatles

[Capitol Records: released March 22, 1965; peaked at No. 43]