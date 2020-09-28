Teenage Cancer Trust to stream unseen Paul McCartney show

To the plug the fundraising hole left by the cancellation of 2020’s Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall, the charity will stream a series of previously unseen concerts from October 8.

The Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen series includes the 2012 headline performance by Paul McCartney, where he was joined by Roger Daltrey, Ronnie Wood and Paul Weller for “Get Back”.

The series also features sets from The Who, Them Crooked Vultures, Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, Pulp and one of The Cure’s mammoth three-hour shows from 2014. Additionally, Robert Smith has donated the hand-painted guitar that he played at those shows for a charity auction.

See the the full schedule and watch a trailer for the series below. All performances will be free to stream at the Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen YouTube channel, although they are encouraging all viewers to donate, which you can do here.

Thurs 8th October Ed Sheeran

Fri 9th Muse

Sat 10th Rudimental

Sun 11th Paul McCartney

Mon 12th Paul Weller

Tues 13th Stereophonics

Wed 14th Pulp

Thurs 15th Noel Gallagher

Fri 16th Them Crooked Vultures

Sat 17th The Who

Sun 18th The Cure

Sat 31st The Cure – full live stream