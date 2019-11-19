Tame Impala unveiled as first All Points East headliner

Rolling Blackouts, Caribou and Whitney will join them in Victoria Park on May 23

Tame Impala have been unveiled as the first major act for 2020’s All Points East festival, taking place at London’s Victoria Park in late May.

The Aussie psych-rockers headline on Saturday 23, supported by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Caribou, Whitney, Glass Animals, Holy Fuck and Kelly Lee Owens, with more to be announced.

This will be the only UK show of 2020 for Tame Impala, who are poised to release their new album The Slow Rush on February 14.

Tickets are priced £65 (£99.95 VIP) for the day, and go on sale at 10am on Friday (November 22) from here.