Tame Impala announce Lonerism 10th anniversary box set

Tame Impala have announced a 10th anniversary box set for their seminal second studio album, 2012’s Lonerism.

The limited-edition box set, which is set to arrive on May 26, will include three vinyl records and a 24-page booklet. Among the bonus tracks featured will be unreleased demo versions of “Retina Show” and “Sidetracked Soundtrack”, two songs from the Lonerism sessions that didn’t make the final album.

The reissue will also feature an entire vinyl side dedicated solely to “assorted sketches” from between 2010 and 2012. See images of the box set’s contents below – pre-orders are available here.

Last October, Tame Impala celebrated a decade since Lonerism arrived by performing the album in full during the band’s headline set at California’s Desert Daze. Album track ‘

“She Just Won’t Believe Me” was performed for the first time ever, while closer “Sun’s Coming Up” was played for the first time since 2010.

The same month, bandleader and songwriter Kevin Parker reflected on the album’s creation on Instagram. “Difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time for me making the music,” he wrote. “In a way it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of [2010 debut] Innerspeaker I had this new sense of purpose… calling… whatever you want to call it.

“I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely… to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself.”

‘Lonerism’ isn’t the first Tame Impala record to get the deluxe reissue treatment. In 2021, Parker and co. released a 10th anniversary edition of Innerspeaker with unreleased demos, instrumentals and more. Last year, the band released a deluxe edition of their most recent album, 2020’s The Slow Rush, featuring remixes by Four Tet, Blood Orange and others.

Tame Impala’s Lonerism 10th anniversary box set tracklist is:

Side A

“Be Above It”

“Endors Toi”

“Apocalypse Dreams”

Side B

“Mind Mischief”

“Music To Walk Home By”

“Why Won’t They Talk To Me?”

Side C

“Feels Like We Only Go Backwards”

“Keep On Lying”

“Elephant”

Side D

“She Just Won’t Believe Me”

“Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control”

“Sun’s Coming Up”

Side E

“Retina Show” (Unreleased Demo)

“Sidetracked Soundtrack” (Unreleased Demo)

Side F

Assorted Sketches, 2010-2012