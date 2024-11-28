Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann had planned to reunite with Phil Lesh to mark the Grateful Dead‘s 60th anniversary in 2025.

In a joint interview with CBS News’ Anthony Mason, the three surviving members of the Dead revealed they were considering a reunion to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary next year with Lesh and had scheduled time to rehearse, before his death on October 25.

Weir, Kreutzmann and Hart last performed with Lesh at the Fare Thee Well concerts in 2015 celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Dead.

“I was hoping that we could play with him again one more time,” Kreutzmann said during the CBS interview, which Lesh was originally due to participate in. “So that, that was my sadness… because I know he wanted to play with us again too.”

“We were kicking it around,” Weir added. “In fact, we were going to get together and kick some songs around tomorrow.”

“I was hoping that we could do it,” Kreutzmann said, with Weir adding, “We were going to see where it goes. But we were just going to play the four of us.”

Jambase reports that CBS Mornings aired highlights of the inteview, below. The full interview will be broadcast on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, December 18.