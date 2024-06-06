Sturgill Simpson unveils Johnny Blue Skies

Sturgill Simpson returns with a new album under new name, Johnny Blue Skies.

JONI MITCHELL IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE!

Passage Du Desir is released on July 12 on his own independent label, High Top Mountain Records – you can pre-order a copy here.

Advertisement

The album was produced by Johnny Blue Skies and David Ferguson and recorded at Clement House Recording Studio in Nashville, TN and Abbey Road Studios. Passage Du Desir is Simpson’s first new music since 2021’s The Ballad of Dood And Juanita.

The tracklisting for Passage Du Desir is:

Swamp of Sadness

Advertisement

If The Sun Never Rises Again

Scooter Blues

Jupiter’s Faerie (Morning Dawn)

Who I Am

Right Kind of Dream

Mint Tea

One for the Road

The new album follows the tenth anniversary reissue of Simpson’s Metamodern Sounds in Country Music.