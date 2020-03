Father John Misty has today released a new live album called Off-Key In Hamburg.

It was recorded live at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie on August 8, 2019 with his long-time touring band and the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt. It is available for streaming and download via Bandcamp here, with all proceeds donated to MusiCares Covid-19 relief fund.

Hear a live recording of “Holy Shit” below:

