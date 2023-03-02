Subscribe
News

Steve Mackey, bassist with Pulp, has died aged 56

He was also an accomplished songwriter and producer

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Mindy Best/Getty Images for SXSW

Trending Now

Steve Mackey, Pulp‘s bass player, has died aged 56.

The news was broken by the band earlier today [March 2]. “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love.”

Advertisement

Mackey joined Pulp in 1989, playing on their run of commercially successful albums including 1994’s His ‘n’ Hers and 1995’s Different Class.

As a producer and songwriter, Mackey worked with Marianne Faithfull, M.I.A., Florence + The Machine and Arcade Fire.

Although Mackey had participated in Pulp’s 2011 – 2013 reunion, he announced in October last year that he would not be involved with the upcoming 2023 live shows.

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 30% when you subscribe online

Learn More