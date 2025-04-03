Stereolab are teasing their first new music since 2010’s album, Not Music.

The band – who reformed in 2019 – appear to have sent UK subscribers to their mailing list a 7″ single with a song called “Aerial Troubles” on one side and an instrumental on the other, along with a word search.

The band had already teased that something was coming in their Lab Report mailout from Monday, March 31, where a link led to an picture of a cardboard record mailer with “Unsolicited Stereolab Material” printed on it. On Tuesday, April 1, they posted a photograph on their Instagram page of what looks to be a record in a brown paper bag.

Stereolab are also touring extensively later this year.

MAY

25 — Brussels, Belgium – Botanique Les Nuits Botanique

26 — Köln, Germany – Gloria

28 — Hamburg, Germany – Grunspan

29 — Berlin, Germany – Huxley Neue Welt

30 — Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

31 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

JUNE

01 — Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

03 — Nantes, France – Stereolux

04 — Paris, France – Le Trianon

05 — Bordeaux, France – Barbey

06 — Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

07 — Madrid, Spain – Teatro Eslava

09 — Grenoble, France – La Belle Electrique

10 — Ferrara, Italy – Ferrara Sotto le Stelle

11 — Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus

12 — Munich, Germany – Hansa 36

14 — Zagreb, Croatia – Tvornica Kulture

15 — Budapest, Hungary – A38 Ship

16 — Vienna, Austria – WUK

17 — Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory

19 — Schorndorf, Germany – Manufaktur

20 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

JULY

11 — Cagliari, Italy – Siren Festival

SEPTEMBER

13 — Nashville, Tennessee – Brooklyn Bowl

14 — Atlanta, Georgia – Variety Playhouse

16 — Miami, Florida – Miami Beach Bandshell

18 — New Orleans, Louisiana – The Civic Theatre

19 — Athens, Georgia – Georgia Theatre

20 — Asheville, North Carolina – The Orange Peel

21 — Saxapahaw, North Carolina – Haw River Ballroom

23 — Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre

24 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Union Transfer

26 — Boston, Massachussetts – Royale

27 — Portland, Maine – State Theatre

OCTOBER

01 — Brooklyn, New York – Brooklyn Steel

03 — Burlington, Vermont – Higher Ground

04 — Montreal, Quebec – Théâtre Beanfield

06 — Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

07 — Buffalo, New York – Asbury Hall

08 — Cleveland, Ohio – Globe Iron

09 — Chicago, Illinois – Metro

11 — Minneapolis, Minnesota – First Avenue

12 — Iowa City, Iowa – Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre

14 — Denver, Colorda – Gothic Theatre

17 — Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

18 — Seattle, Washington – Neptune Theatre

19 — Portland, Oregon – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

21 — San Francisco, California – The Regency Ballroom

24 — Santa Cruz, California – Rio Theatre

25 — Los Angeles, California – The Bellwether

28 — San Diego, California – Observatory North Park

30 — Marfa, Texas – The Capri

31 — Austin, Texas – TBC

NOVEMBER

01 — Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

02 — Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

12 — Mexico City, MX – Foro Indie Rocks!

DECEMBER

05 — Brighton – Corn Exchange

06 — London – Royal Festival Hall

08 — Glasgow – SWG3

09 — Leeds – Project House

11 — Manchester – O2 Ritz

13 — Oxford – O2 Academy