Stereolab are teasing their first new music since 2010’s album, Not Music.
The band – who reformed in 2019 – appear to have sent UK subscribers to their mailing list a 7″ single with a song called “Aerial Troubles” on one side and an instrumental on the other, along with a word search.
THE MAY 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING SMALL FACES, A SMALL FACES RARITIES CD, RADIOHEAD, LOU REED, BOOTSY COLLINS, POGUES, THESE NEW PURITANS, SUZANNE VEGA AND MORE
The band had already teased that something was coming in their Lab Report mailout from Monday, March 31, where a link led to an picture of a cardboard record mailer with “Unsolicited Stereolab Material” printed on it. On Tuesday, April 1, they posted a photograph on their Instagram page of what looks to be a record in a brown paper bag.
Stereolab are also touring extensively later this year.
MAY
25 — Brussels, Belgium – Botanique Les Nuits Botanique
26 — Köln, Germany – Gloria
28 — Hamburg, Germany – Grunspan
29 — Berlin, Germany – Huxley Neue Welt
30 — Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom
31 — Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
JUNE
01 — Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje
03 — Nantes, France – Stereolux
04 — Paris, France – Le Trianon
05 — Bordeaux, France – Barbey
06 — Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
07 — Madrid, Spain – Teatro Eslava
09 — Grenoble, France – La Belle Electrique
10 — Ferrara, Italy – Ferrara Sotto le Stelle
11 — Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus
12 — Munich, Germany – Hansa 36
14 — Zagreb, Croatia – Tvornica Kulture
15 — Budapest, Hungary – A38 Ship
16 — Vienna, Austria – WUK
17 — Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory
19 — Schorndorf, Germany – Manufaktur
20 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier
JULY
11 — Cagliari, Italy – Siren Festival
SEPTEMBER
13 — Nashville, Tennessee – Brooklyn Bowl
14 — Atlanta, Georgia – Variety Playhouse
16 — Miami, Florida – Miami Beach Bandshell
18 — New Orleans, Louisiana – The Civic Theatre
19 — Athens, Georgia – Georgia Theatre
20 — Asheville, North Carolina – The Orange Peel
21 — Saxapahaw, North Carolina – Haw River Ballroom
23 — Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre
24 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Union Transfer
26 — Boston, Massachussetts – Royale
27 — Portland, Maine – State Theatre
OCTOBER
01 — Brooklyn, New York – Brooklyn Steel
03 — Burlington, Vermont – Higher Ground
04 — Montreal, Quebec – Théâtre Beanfield
06 — Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall
07 — Buffalo, New York – Asbury Hall
08 — Cleveland, Ohio – Globe Iron
09 — Chicago, Illinois – Metro
11 — Minneapolis, Minnesota – First Avenue
12 — Iowa City, Iowa – Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre
14 — Denver, Colorda – Gothic Theatre
17 — Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
18 — Seattle, Washington – Neptune Theatre
19 — Portland, Oregon – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
21 — San Francisco, California – The Regency Ballroom
24 — Santa Cruz, California – Rio Theatre
25 — Los Angeles, California – The Bellwether
28 — San Diego, California – Observatory North Park
30 — Marfa, Texas – The Capri
31 — Austin, Texas – TBC
NOVEMBER
01 — Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
02 — Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre
12 — Mexico City, MX – Foro Indie Rocks!
DECEMBER
05 — Brighton – Corn Exchange
06 — London – Royal Festival Hall
08 — Glasgow – SWG3
09 — Leeds – Project House
11 — Manchester – O2 Ritz
13 — Oxford – O2 Academy