Stereolab have announced that their first new studio album for 15 years, Instant Holograms On Metal Film, will be released on May 23 via their own Duophonic UHF Disks, in association with Warp Records.

Watch a video for lead single “Aerial Troubles” below, directed by Laurent Askienazy:

Instant Holograms On Metal Film features thirteen songs written by Laetitia Sadier and Tim Gane, and performed by Sadier, Gane, Andy Ramsay, Joe Watson and Xavi Muñoz, who comprise the current touring line-up of the band.

The album also features guest contributions by Cooper Crain and Rob Frye (Bitchin Bajas), Ben LaMar Gay (International Anthem), Ric Elsworth, Holger Zapf (Cavern Of Anti-Matter), Marie Merlet and Molly Hansen Read.

Instant Holograms On Metal Film will be available on double vinyl LP in standard and colour variants, as well as CD and digital formats. Check out the artwork and tracklisting below, and pre-order/pre-save here.

Mystical Plosives Aerial Troubles Melodie Is A Wound Immortal Hands Vermona F Transistor Le Coeur Et La Force Electrified Teenybop! Transmuted Matter Esemplastic Creeping Eruption If You Remember I Forgot How To Dream Pt.1 Flashes From Everywhere Colour Television If You Remember I Forgot How To Dream Pt.2

Stereolab kick off a mammoth world tour with a newly announced warm-up date at The Booking Hall, Dover on May 24. They return to the UK for more dates in December – see the poster below for full dates and buy tickets here.