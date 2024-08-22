Stephen Malkmus’ The Hard Quartet announce debut album

The Hard Quartet have announced their self-titled debut album with a new single, “Rio’s Song“.

The band – who feature Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, Jim White and Emmett Kelly – will release their album on October 4 via Matador Records. You can pre-order and pre-save here.

“Rio’s Song” comes with a video. “The ‘Rio’s Song’ video is The Hard Quartet’s homage to street rock in the hot afternoon & clowning around with lifer friends in downtown New York City. Director Jared Sherbert shot it guerrilla style on St Mark’s Place and in The International Bar on July 15 2024. It features local NYC artists, musicians, activists, skaters and icons who are dear to the band.”

Tracklisting for the album is:

‘Chrome Mess’

‘Earth Hater’

‘Rio’s Song’

‘Our Hometown Boy’

‘Renegade’

‘Heel Highway’

‘Killed By Death’

‘Hey’

‘It Suits You’

‘Six Deaf Rats’

‘Action for Military Boys’

‘Jacked Existence’

‘North of the Border’

‘Thug Dynasty’

‘Gripping the Riptide’