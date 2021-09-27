Status Quo bassist Alan Lancaster has died, aged 72

Alan Lancaster, founding bassist of UK rock greats Status Quo, has died in Sydney, Australia, aged 72.

According to a post shared to Facebook by Australian entertainment reporter and Lancaster‘s close friend, Craig Bennett, the musician had been suffering from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for some time.

“[I] am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster, British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of iconic band, Status Quo,” Bennett wrote on 26 September.

Advertisement

“Despite having MS and issues with his mobility, Alan participated in hugely successful reunion tours… He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans..and loved being back with the band and his loyal Quo army.”

Read Bennett’s full post below:

At the request of his loving and deeply cherished family, am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster,… Posted by Craig Bennett on Saturday, September 25, 2021

Shortly after Bennett’s post, Status Quo confirmed the news of Lancaster’s passing.

“I am so sorry to hear of Alan’s passing,” vocalist Francis Rossi wrote in a statement shared by the band. “We were friends and colleagues for many years and achieved fantastic success together as the Frantic Four alongside Rick Parfitt and John Coghlan. Alan was an integral part of the sound and the enormous success of Status Quo during the 60s and 70s. Although it is well documented that we were estranged in recent years, I will always have very fond memories of our early days together and my condolences go to Dayle and Alan’s family.”

Status Quo’s manager Simon Porter added, “This is such sad news and my sincere condolences go out to Dayle and the family. It was an absolute pleasure to be able to reunite the original line up for two sellout tours in 2013/2014 and to give Status Quo Frantic Four fans a final legacy and such a lasting memory. Although Alan was not in the best of health even then, he got through the tours with determination and grit and was a pleasure to work with.”

Advertisement

Alan Lancaster – R.I.PIt is with great sadness that we report that Alan Lancaster – one of the original members of… Posted by Status Quo on Sunday, September 26, 2021

Lancaster and Rossi met at Sedgehill Comprehensive School in London, where they performed together in its orchestra. Along with two other classmates, they formed a group known as Scorpions. Undergoing two name changes before settling on Status Quo, Lancaster, Rossi and guitarist Rick Parfitt – who died in 2016 – launched their hit-making career with the release of “Pictures of Matchstick Men”.

From there, Lancaster performed with the group until 1985, appearing on 15 albums. The band enjoyed more than 60 Top 40 hits in the UK, had 25 UK Top 10 albums and released over 100 singles, including hit songs such as “Down Down” and “Whatever You Want”.

His last album with the band was 1983’s Back To Back.

Reuniting with Rossi, Parfitt and John Coghaln, Lancaster performed with Status Quo for a UK tour in 2013. His last ever show as a member was in Dublin in 2014.

Lancaster‘s last performance with Status Quo as a full-time member was there opening slot in 1985 for Live Aid, when Queen, U2, David Bowie, Elton John, and more also performed.

Lancaster had been living in Australia for 45 years, having migrated in the 1980s. There, he formed The Bombers with The Angels‘ guitarist John Brewster. He was also a member of Australian supergroup The Party Boys, in 1987, who enjoyed hits with covers of Argent‘s “Hold Your Head Up” and John Kongos‘ “He’s Gonna Step On You Again”.

The musician is survived by his wife, Dayle, whom he met on tour with Status Quo in Australia in 1973, their children, Alan Jr., Toni and David, and five grandchildren.