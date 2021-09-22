St Vincent to appear at Doc’N Roll Film Festival

Annie Clark AKA St Vincent will make an appearance at the Doc’N Roll Film Festival in October, in a Q&A session following the international premiere of her new meta-doc The Nowhere Inn at London’s Barbican on October 29.

Watch a trailer for the “mischievous, metafictional” film, also starring Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, below:

Other artists appearing in person at the Barbican alongside new documentaries about them include Lydia Lunch (October 28), Damian Dempsey (October 30) and Matthew Herbert (Nov 4).

The full programme comprises 34 feature-length documentaries and eight shorts, including new films about Prince (Mr. Nelson On The Northside), Talk Talk (In A Silent Way), Guy Clark (Without Getting Killed Or Caught), Karen Dalton (In My Own Time), The Triffids (Love In Bright Landscapes) and Fanny (The Right To Rock).

For the first time ever, the 2021 edition of Doc’N Roll will screen selected titles across the UK in cities including Brighton, Cardiff, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Exeter, Liverpool and Manchester. There will also be online screenings.

For the full programme and tickets, visit the official Doc’N Roll site here.