Hear St Vincent cover Metallica’s “Sad But True”

Following on from the announcement of The Metallica Blacklist, St Vincent’s cover of “Sad But True” has landed on streaming services.

The Metallica Blacklist is a massive covers album celebrating 30 years of The Black Album. Besides St Vincent’s track, the album will feature 52 other songs from the likes of Jason Isbell, Rina Sawayama, Phoebe Bridgers, The Hu, Idles, Moses Sumney, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Chase & Status and Igor Levit.

The full album will arrive on 1 October. Listen to the St Vincent cover below:

Alongside the announcement of the covers album, Metallica also revealed plans to remaster and reissue the original Black Album. The remastered Black Album will land in multiple configurations including digitally, as a 180-gram 2LP, a standard CD, a 3CD expanded edition and a limited-edition boxset.

The latter set includes the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), six DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card for the digital edition of the album.