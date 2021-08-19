St. Vincent is a one-woman street parade in new “Daddy’s Home” video

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has shared a music video for the title track from her latest album Daddy’s Home.

In the Bill Benz-directed clip, Clark rides on the back of a truck down a street, singing and playing guitar. Towards the end of the video, a newspaper flashes onscreen with the headline “DADDY HOME: Singer alleges daddy’s home from back of truck”.

The video is available to watch exclusively on Facebook for now, ahead of its arrival on YouTube this Friday (August 20). Watch it here.

Advertisement

Her sixth studio album as St. Vincent, Clark released Daddy’s Home back in May. In Uncut‘s 8/10 review, we said: “Listening to Daddy’s Home brings a sense of exhalation, a filling out, an openness, that is as unexpected as it is wonderful. Yes she’s still arch and meta and provocative, still complex and mischievous and ambitious. But on this record, Annie Clark seems to stand just a little closer.”

Last week, Clark released the full-length trailer for The Nowhere Inn, her forthcoming feature film with Sleater-Kinney‘s Carrie Brownstein.

The film is described as “a metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to detail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives”.