St Vincent announces new album, All Born Screaming

Annie Clarke returns with a new St Vincent album All Born Screaming, which is released on April 26th by Virgin Music/Fiction Records.

You can hear “Broken Man” from the album below.

PINK FLOYD ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

Advertisement

Clarke’s seventh album, All Born Screaming features guests including Dave Grohl, Cate Le Bon and Stella Mogzawa. You can pre-order a copy here.

The tracklisting All Born Screaming is:

Hell is Near

Reckless

Broken Man

Flea

Big Time Nothing

Violent Times

The Power’s Out

Sweetest Fruit

So Many Planets

All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)