St Vincent announces new album, All Born Screaming

Annie Clarke returns with a new St Vincent album All Born Screaming, which is released on April 26th by Virgin Music/Fiction Records.
You can hear “Broken Man” from the album below.
PINK FLOYD ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE
Advertisement
Clarke’s seventh album, All Born Screaming features guests including Dave Grohl, Cate Le Bon and Stella Mogzawa. You can pre-order a copy here.
The tracklisting All Born Screaming is:
Hell is Near
Reckless
Broken Man
Flea
Big Time Nothing
Violent Times
The Power’s Out
Sweetest Fruit
So Many Planets
All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)
Advertisement