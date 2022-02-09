Listen to Spoon’s stirring new single “My Babe”

Spoon have shared their latest single “My Babe” – you can hear the new track below.

The song is the final preview of the band’s upcoming new album Lucifer On The Sofa, which is set for release on Friday (February 11) via Matador Records. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Hot Thoughts.

“My Babe”, which was been released Tuesday afternoon (February 8), follows on from Spoon’s recent singles “The Hardest Cut” and “Wild”, which both feature on their forthcoming LP.

You can hear Spoon’s “My Babe” below.

Co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin, Lucifer On The Sofa also features guest contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen.

Last month Spoon shared their cover of David Bowie‘s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” to mark Bowie’s 75th birthday.

Spoon’s Britt Daniel recently performed live with Wilco as they closed their Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico. The frontman provided vocals and acoustic guitar during a performance of “Kamera”, taken from Wilco’s 2001 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, at the event.