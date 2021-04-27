Spiritualized announce Pure Phase vinyl reissue

Following the reissue of Lazer Guided Melodies last week, Spiritualized have announced the next stage of The Spaceman Reissue Program.

Their 1995 second album Pure Phase – for which the band were briefly renamed Spiritualized Electric Mainline to reflect their expanding line-up – is due for release on 180g double vinyl via Fat Possum on June 11.

This remastered version of Pure Phase is presented in a gatefold jacket with reworked green artwork by Mark Farrow, and is available in both a standard black vinyl pressing and limited edition glow-in-the-dark vinyl exclusive to D2C / indie retail.

“You can’t really compare this record to any other because of how we mixed it; in such an “incorrect” way,” says Jason Pierce. “We mixed the tracks twice but I couldn’t decide which one I liked better so we said ‘let’s have them both’. Both of them were on tape so we spent hours cutting them into usable sections. If you run two things together in parallel you get this kind of Hawkwind effect (phase), which gets deeper as they drift away from being ‘locked’, so we had to keep re-locking on a bass drum every eight or ten bars and it took forever.

“If you listen to the isolated parts, everything is incredibly simple, the horns, the slide, all these little motifs and they lock together like some strange kind of machine. Something like Kraftwerk was the nearest thing in my musical vocabulary at the time. Great rock and roll music is like systems, it has its own endless cycle. Pure Phase was Michael Nyman, Steve Reich and John Adams, rock ‘n’ roll and gospel music, and it sounds like driving as fast as you can in torrential rain.

“I wish I could do it now, to mix things twice and throw it together and end up with this magic world. It was a thing that was out of our control and it just sounded better than we could have imagined so we chased it.”

