Subscribe
News

A new movie musical written by Sparks duo Ron and Russell Mael is in the works

The upcoming musical, titled X Crucior, marks the pair's latest film venture following 2021's Annette

By Tom Disalvo
Sparks
Sparks. Credit: Andy Willsher / Redferns / Getty Images

Trending Now

A movie musical written by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks is currently in development.

The launch of the project, titled X Crucior, was announced November 4 via Deadline. Production company Focus Features will develop the film, with the Mael brothers serving as screenwriters and executive producers. X Crucior has been billed as an original musical epic, although further details about the film’s plot are being kept under wraps.

A director and premiere date for the project has yet to be announced. Upon its release, X Crucior will mark Sparks’ second film venture with Focus Features, having served as the subjects of the studio’s Edgar Wright-directed documentary The Sparks Brothers in 2021.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in 2021, Ron and Russell served as the screenwriters and composers of Annette, a movie musical starring ​​Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Both film projects arrived a year after Sparks’ 2020 album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, which featured the singles “Self-Effacing” and “I’m Toast”. Prior to that, Sparks’ 23rd studio project Hippopotamus arrived in 2017.

In July of this year, Sparks revealed that their follow-up to A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip was in the works. The pair shared an image of themselves in the studio, with vocalist Ron sitting by a computer while his brother – keyboardist Russell – takes notes. While the currently untitled project is yet to receive an official release date, Focus Features’ X Crucior press release revealed that it’ll arrive alongside news of a world tour sometime next year.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More