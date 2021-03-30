Subscribe
Sons Of Kemet announce new album, Black To The Future

Watch a video for first single "Hustle" featuring Kojey Radical and Lianne La Havas

By Sam Richards
Credit: Udoma Janssen

Sons Of Kemet have announced that their new album Black To The Future will be released by Impulse! on May 14.

Watch a video for lead single “Hustle” featuring Kojey Radical and Lianne La Havas below:

Other guest vocalists on the album include Angel Bat Dawid, Moor Mother, Joshua Idehen and grime artist D Double E.

Black To The Future is a sonic poem for the invocation of power, remembrance and healing,” says bandleader Shabaka Hutchings. “It depicts a movement to redefine and reaffirm what it means to strive for black power.

“The meaning is not universal and the cultural context of the listener will shape their understanding. Yet in the end, the overarching message remains the same: for humanity to progress we must consider what it means to be Black to the Future.”

Pre-order Black To The Future here and check out the artwork and tracklisting below:

Field Negus feat. Joshua Idehen
Pick Up Your Burning Cross feat. Moor Mother, Angel Bat Dawid
Think Of Home
Hustle feat. Kojey Radical
For The Culture feat. D Double E
To Never Forget The Source
In Remembrance Of Those Fallen
Let The Circle Be Unbroken
Envision Yourself Levitating
Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong
Black feat. Joshua Idehen

