Sons Of Kemet announce new album, Black To The Future

Sons Of Kemet have announced that their new album Black To The Future will be released by Impulse! on May 14.

Watch a video for lead single “Hustle” featuring Kojey Radical and Lianne La Havas below:

Other guest vocalists on the album include Angel Bat Dawid, Moor Mother, Joshua Idehen and grime artist D Double E.

“Black To The Future is a sonic poem for the invocation of power, remembrance and healing,” says bandleader Shabaka Hutchings. “It depicts a movement to redefine and reaffirm what it means to strive for black power.

“The meaning is not universal and the cultural context of the listener will shape their understanding. Yet in the end, the overarching message remains the same: for humanity to progress we must consider what it means to be Black to the Future.”

Pre-order Black To The Future here and check out the artwork and tracklisting below:

Field Negus feat. Joshua Idehen

Pick Up Your Burning Cross feat. Moor Mother, Angel Bat Dawid

Think Of Home

Hustle feat. Kojey Radical

For The Culture feat. D Double E

To Never Forget The Source

In Remembrance Of Those Fallen

Let The Circle Be Unbroken

Envision Yourself Levitating

Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong

Black feat. Joshua Idehen