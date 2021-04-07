Subscribe
Songhoy Blues to headline Red Rooster festival

The roots, country and soul bash returns to Suffolk on August 27-29

By Sam Richards
Credit: Kiss Diouara

FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

My Bloody Valentine: “We were like the Partridge Family on acid”

With the news that My Bloody Valentine have released their catalogue across streaming services for the first time, it...
Read more
FeaturesDamien Love - 0

Alan Horne on the resurrection of Postcard Records

"There’s no conceivable excuse to be whoring yourself off to any crooked corporate malarkey"
Read more
NewsTom Pinnock - 0

Inside our new free CD, Sounds Of The New West Presents… Ambient Americana

A cosmic pastoral treat with the new issue of Uncut
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Neil Young

Updated with a deep dive into Archives II and more
Read more

Red Rooster festival has confirmed that its 2021 event will go ahead on August 27-9 at Euston Hall, Suffolk.

Songhoy Blues have been unveiled as Sunday night headliners, joining Richard Hawley (Saturday) and Jade Bird (Friday).

Also on the bill are Lady Blackbird, Little Barrie and Ida Mae, plus there’s a a live tribute to Heartworn Highways featuring The Magic Numbers, Beth Rowley and Ren Harvieu among others. See the full line-up poster below:

Weekend tickets are available here costing £89.50 plus booking fee. Sunday day tickets are also available.

The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Uncut - 0
Waging heavy peace! Introducing the definitive, fully updated 148-page guide to Neil Young. From Buffalo Springfield to Colorado: every album, by every band, reviewed....
Publications

Neil Young – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

