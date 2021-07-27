Smashing Pumpkins announce new vinyl release, Live At The Viper Room 1998

Smashing Pumpkins have announced the release of a new vinyl, Live At The Viper Room 1998, available to pre-order next week.

The band’s second archival release was recorded at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, California, on January 15, 1998. The 13-song set saw frontman Billy Corgan perform Smashing Pumpkins songs in acoustic form.

“The thing you hear in the Viper Room show is you’re really sort of being allowed into the studio where the songs don’t have the accoutrement of all the bells and whistles,” Corgan said in an Instagram clip announcing the vinyl. “There’s a certain innocence before songs are released to the world.”

Live At The Viper Room 1998 will be available to pre-order exclusively through Madame ZuZu’s site (Corgan’s plant-based tea shop) on July 31.

See the setlist from Corgan’s performance at The Viper Room below:

To Sheila

Perfect

Let Me Give The World To You

Jupiter’s Lament

Once Upon A Time

Daphne Descends

Ava Adore

Crestfallen

Set The Ray To Jerry

Shame

Tear

Blissed And Gone

1979

The upcoming vinyl follows May’s Live in Japan, 1992 LP, which was released on purple swirl, 180g vinyl, and featured audio “from a board tape and is not available anywhere else”.