Sly Stone announces memoir, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)

Sly Stone has a memoir coming, titled Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).

ORDER NOW: Peter Gabriel is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

It is published in the UK on October 17 by White Rabbit and in the US by AUWA Books – a new imprint launched by Questlove.

Written with Ben Greenman, who has written memoirs with George Clinton and Brian Wilson among others, Thank You… will include a foreword by Questlove. The book was created in collaboration with Sly Stone’s manager Arlene Hirschkowitz.

Advertisement

“For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story, I wasn’t ready,” says Stone. “I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too.”