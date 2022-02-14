Slowdive confirm they’re working on a new album

Slowdive have confirmed that they’re working on their first new album in five years.

The shoegaze band took to social media Thursday night (February 10) to reveal that the follow-up to their self-titled 2017 album is on its way.

“Studio vibes,” the band’s official Twitter account wrote, captioning a picture of Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell.

Goswell quote tweeted the photo on her personal Twitter account, writing: “LP5.”

The outfit have been teasing the arrival of their fifth album for a couple of years. Back in 2020, they shared a series of photos from in the studio, both on their official Instagram and that of Goswell, captioning them with the hashtag “#slowdivelp5”.

The first photo originally appeared on Goswell’s socials, featuring the band’s drum kit. It was followed by an image of Nick Chaplin on his bass, and then Halstead playing guitar.

Slowdive formed in the late 1980s, releasing three albums, Just For A Day, Souvlaki and Pygmalion, before the band’s members fractured into different groups to pursue other projects.

In 2014, the band announced they would be reforming to perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, following up with their first London show in 20 years.

Two years later, they announced they were working on a new album, the first since their 1995 record, Pygmalion. Following a cryptic teaser video and single “Star Roving”, the band released their self-titled album in 2017, their first in 22 years.

Last year, it was revealed that members of Slowdive, Flaming Lips, The Soft Cavalry and Casket Girls had joined forces to form a new supergroup, Beachy Head.

The band comprises Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell and Christian Savill, Flaming Lips drummer Matt Duckworth, Ryan Graveface (Casket Girls, Dreamend) and Steve Clarke (The Soft Cavalry).

Beachy Head released its debut album through Graveface’s eponymous record label on April 30. It featured the tracks “Destroy Us” and “All Gone”.