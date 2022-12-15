Siouxsie Sioux to headline Latitude Festival

Siouxsie Sioux is booked to headline Latitude Festival‘s BBC Sounds Stage next year.

Sioux will join other headliners, including Pulp, at the Suffolk festival from July 20 – 23, 2023.

Sioux last played live in 2013 for Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival, which was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. At the time, she performed an unprecedented two sold-out shows built around a full rendition of the Banshees’ 1980 album Kaleidoscope alongside hits including “Israel”, “Arabian Knights”, “Cities In Dust” and “Dear Prudence”.

Latitude Festival Director Melvin Benn said: “What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie to the Latitude Festival. Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer and her impact across musical culture is colossal. Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her and there probably never will be!”

Recently, Siouxsie curated a new Banshees’ compilation, All Souls – which brought together classic tracks and rarities into an Autumnal celebration.

Other acts joining Sioux and Pulp at Latitude 2023 include Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Black Midi, Lightning Seeds and Young Fathers.