Simon Armitage releases the Blossomise EP

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and his band LYR have released the Blossomise EP.

The five track EP coincides with both World Poetry Day and yesterday’s Spring equinox [March 20].

You can hear “Folk Song” from the EP below.

“Blossom is an extraordinary emotional milestone every year, a moment of illumination and resurgence after the dark winter months,” says Armitage. “Increasingly, we have seen that poetry is resonating with people from across the generations and from many different walks of life, not least when it shades into musical territory and performance. As such, this feels like the right project at the right time, designed to amplify the joy of blossom, encourage people all over the country to feel inspired by nature’s resilience, and to welcome the coming of spring.”

Apart from Armitage, LYR comprise singer-songwriter Richard Walters and multi-instrumentalist and producer Patrick J Pearson.

The Blossomise EP is available to buy or stream on digital platforms here.

LYR will perform Blossomise on a limited tour of four key cities (Plymouth, Coventry, Manchester and Newcastle) that are hosting a variety of creative blossom inspired events as part of the conservation charity’s Blossom Week, April 20 – 28, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are on-sale on the National Trust’s website today. The currently confirmed LYR Blossomise performance dates are:

Saturday, April 20 – Plymouth, Market Hall

Sunday, April 21 – Coventry, Charterhouse

Saturday, April 27 – Greater Manchester, Quarry Bank

Sunday, April 28 – Newcastle, Wylam Brewery